Former First Lady Gertrude Mutharika, on Saturday, donated floor mats to the Balaka Main Mosque, following a request made by the mosque’s chairperson, Pretorius Halidi, on 31st March 2025.

The request came during a visit by former Malawi President, Arthur Peter Mutharika, who had distributed relief food items to the Muslim community at the close of the holy month of Ramadan.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, Mutharika emphasized the importance of unity and mutual respect among religious groups, stating that it is both her wish and that of her husband that worshippers, regardless of faith, pray in dignified and comfortable settings.

“Muslims and Christians are brothers and sisters,” she said.

Speaking earlier on, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Vice President for the Eastern Region, Bright Msaka, underscored the significance of supporting the Muslim community, noting that Islam is the dominant religion in the region.

“Recognizing and addressing the needs of our Muslim brothers and sisters is not only respectful but also aligns with the party’s vision of inclusive development,” he said.

Mutharika was accompanied by several senior DPP officials, including Eastern Region Governor Daud Chikwanje, DPP National Campaign Director Chifundo Makande, Everton Chimulirenji, and former MEC Chairperson Jane Ansah, among others.