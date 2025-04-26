…Malawi’s delegates included traditional leaders

The United States has reportedly denied visas to spouses, side chicks, girlfriends, and even a so-called Ben10 who sought to accompany Malawian cabinet ministers and other government officials to an International Monetary Fund (IMF) caucus in New York.

Sources indicate that these non-official individuals had applied for travel documents alongside the official delegation. However, US authorities, citing strict travel protocols for official meetings, rejected their applications.

Adding to the controversy, Malawi’s 43-member delegation is said to have included traditional leaders, raising further questions about the government’s priorities.