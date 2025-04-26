FCB Nyasa Big Bullets cruised into the Semi-finals of the 2025 Airtel Top 8, thanks to Maxwell Gasten Phodo’s 28th-minute header to hand his team a 1-0 win on aggregate in a two-legged quarter-final match played at Nankhaka Stadium in Lilongwe.

With the victory, Peter Mponda’s men will be waiting for the winner between Silver Strikers and Moyale Barracks next month.

The People’s team has now progressed into the last four of the competition for the sixth time in their history.

Of those appearances in the last four, They have gone on to win the competition on three occasions.

Bullets lost in the quarter-finals in 2017 to Silver Strikers before losing in the final against Blue Eagles a year later.

In 2019, the Red Army did not participate in the competition following a ban due to violent conduct by supporters in the final match, a year before.

They returned to the competition in 2021, their first season to win it after their win over Moyale Barracks in the final.

For the past three seasons, they lost the final match to Mighty Wanderers in 2022 and clinched the title twice in a row, having won against MAFCO FC and Silver Strikers in 2023 and 2024, respectively.Pic courtesy of Bullets Media

