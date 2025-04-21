Steve Spesho has turned a lifelong dream into reality by collaborating with the renowned Billy Kaunda on a new Amapiano track titled “Le,” a short form of “Udzitolele,” scheduled for release on May 14th, 2025. This partnership marks a crucial milestone in Spesho’s artistic journey, fulfilling his aspirations.

In an interview with Malawi24, Spesho explained that the title “Le” captures the song’s essence with just two letters, L and E.

“People will understand when they listen to the full song,” he noted, hinting at the depth and meaning woven into the music.

Versatile in his craft, Spesho, who is also the son of late songstress Grace Chinga Moffat, performs across genres including rap, trap, and Ama Piano.

“Music changes almost every two years,” he stated, emphasizing the need to adapt to current trends. His ability to switch styles is like a chameleon, blending seamlessly into the musical landscape.

As such, the upcoming album will feature two Ama Piano tracks, with “Le” as the first release, showcasing his commitment to innovation.

Produced by Gimme the Beat, also known as Spesho himself, the song benefitted from the creative input of over four unnamed producers, with Elvis Ching’oma acknowledged as a key influence in his music production journey.

Reflecting on his hiatus from music since 2019, Spesho admitted, “I was listening to people’s opinions a lot, which was the worst mistake I ever made.”

With newfound clarity, he is now focused on being authentic, determined to refuse letting others’ judgments rain on his parade.

For fellow artists facing criticism, Spesho offered a powerful piece of advice: “Only people with low intelligence criticize on social media. Use that as fuel to get better.”

This perspective not only empowers him but serves as encouragement for others navigating similar challenges.

“Le” is an extract from Spesho’s forthcoming album, with the title to be announced soon. As he prepares to return to the music scene, Steve Spesho is poised to inspire others while passionately pursuing his dreams.