A 14-year-old girl was tragically killed by a lion on the outskirts of Nairobi. The incident occurred when the child was snatched from a residential compound on a ranch adjacent to Nairobi National Park. Following an alert from another teenager, Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) rangers tracked the lion’s path to the nearby Mbagathi River, where they discovered the girl’s remains.

The lion responsible for the attack has not been located yet, but KWS has set a trap and deployed search teams to find the animal. Additional security measures have been implemented to prevent further attacks. Nairobi National Park, located just 10km from the city center, is home to various wildlife, including lions, and is fenced on three sides to prevent animals from entering the city.

While lion-human conflicts are not uncommon in Kenya, especially regarding livestock, fatal attacks on people are rare. Conservationists are urging KWS to enhance risk assessments and communication about wildlife movement and behavior, particularly in high-risk areas. They also recommend that lodges and residential developments near wildlife areas be equipped with anti-predator deterrent systems to mitigate potential threats.

