Corps Africa volunteers have secured a K10 million funding boost to support five small-scale, high-impact community projects across Malawi.

The funding commitment was made by NBS Bank plc during this year’s Corps Africa Pitch Day. NBS Bank Chief Finance Officer Ernest Tembo said, “We Care a Little More means working with people, projects, individuals or institutions that have a major impact on lives in the communities.”

The projects cover health, business, and other areas. Deputy Minister of Gender Halima Daudi and Corps Africa Malawi chairperson Martha Kwataine praised the bank and volunteers for addressing rural needs.

Moroccan Ambassador Abdelkader Naji expressed satisfaction, saying, “Together with partners, we have raised something for the volunteers to embark on their projects which will benefit Malawians.”

The pitch day saw five young Malawian volunteers, namely Coreen Banda, Devlin Sapuwa, Harry Bvumbwe, Imran Chiposyo, and Chikondi Chisale, presenting their project ideas in Mangochi, Mchinji, Chikwawa, Nsanje, and Lilongwe respectively.

The volunteers were recruited and trained by Corps Africa, which equipped them to engage local people of Malawian communities and facilitate small-scale, high-impact projects.