WrestleMania 41 Night 2 delivered thrilling performances and shocking moments. The main event saw John Cena cement his legacy by defeating Cody Rhodes to become the new Undisputed WWE Champion. Cena’s victory marked his 17th world title reign, breaking the record he was previously tied with Ric Flair.

Travis Scott at some point came out and interfered during the match to help Cena by pulling out the referee which resulted to Cody Rhodes hitting Travis Scott with a Cross Rhodes.

Iyo Sky retained the Women’s World Championship, defeating Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley in a thrilling triple threat match.

Dominic mysterio won the Intercontinental championship in a fatal four way match against finn Balor, Bron breaker and Penta.

In other matches, Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria emerged victorious to win the Women’s Tag Team Championship match, defeating Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. Lynch replaced the injured Bayley.

Logan Paul defeated AJ Styles. The match saw several twists, including Karrion Kross’s interference and the involvement of Jeff from the Entourage.

Randy Orton picked up a quick victory over Joe Hendry. Drew McIntyre was also Victorious in the Sin City Street Fight against Damian Priest.

Cena’s record-breaking title win in which seems to be his last WrestleMania was the highlight of the evening.