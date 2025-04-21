Creck Sporting Club secured their first point of the 2025 TNM Super League season as they hold Blue Eagles to a goalless draw at Nankhaka Stadium on Sunday.

The result moves CRECK Sporting Club out relegation zone from 16th to 13th, on one point, while Blue Eagles remains 7th on three points, both from three matches.

Joseph Kamwendo’s side, which had not collected any points in this campaign, applied early pressure, with Hassan Hussein forcing Blue Eagles goalkeeper Joshua Waka into a save.

The hosts threatened twice midway in the first half through Schumacher Kuwali and Blessings Makwasa but both failed to beat Creck Sporting goalkeeper Brighton Munthali on either occasion.

Sensing lacking in attack, Joseph Kamwendo brought in Jackson Beza for Stain Patrick after 35 minutes, but that did not pay any dividends as chances remained scarce from either side, until the first half ended goalless.

Early in the second half, created a succession of half-chances. But Gilbert Chirwa and Tonic Viyuyi who came off the bench at halftime, directed their efforts off target.

The game continued to be sloppy, with lots of aerial balls. The nearest chance came 9 minutes from time when substitute Babangida Ishaya headed a delivery from Miracle Gabeya straight into Joshua Waka’s hands.

Despite a draw, Joseph Kamwendo believes the first point of the season will boost confidence in his players: “I believe the point that we have taken today is gonna help us where we are going”.

He added: “It was a difficult game; everyone knows where we are coming from; we are coming from back-to-back defeats, and playing Blue Eagles away it was difficult, but I am proud of my boys, proud of the performance”.

Blue Eagles coach Elia Kananji was pleased with how his team has started off the season, earning 4 points in three matches.

“We have started well this season, a draw, win and a loss, we have four points while others are yet to collect any points”

Asked about the performance of his team against Creck Sporting, he said “It was a difficult game, we anticipated them to come hard on us as you know they were aiming to get their first win but we tried to deal with all the pressure, though we didn’t win but the performance was good from my team”.

Elsewhere, at Kamuzu Stadium, FCB Nyasa Big Bullets mascaraed Songwe Boarder United 7-0 to return on top the of Super League standings.