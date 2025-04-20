The highly anticipated WrestleMania 41 Night 1 event lived up to its expectations delivering shocking moments and crowning new champions . The event saw several exciting matches, including title changes and stunning upsets.

In the opening match, Jey Uso made history by defeating Gunther for the first time via submission to become the new World Heavyweight Champion. This win marked a significant milestone in Jey’s career as it is his first world title win and his only second singles title, and he celebrated with his brother Jimmy Uso, who presented the title to him after the match.

The main event of Night 1 was a thrilling three-way match between Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and CM Punk. In a shocking turn of events, Paul Heyman turned on both Punk and Reigns by hitting both punk and Roman with a lowblow, helping Seth Rollins secure the victory. Heyman’s betrayal of Punk and Reigns was a stunning moment, and Rollins celebrated his win with his new ally.

In other matches, The New Day emerged victorious in their tag team match against The War Raiders, becoming the new World Tag Team Champions. Jade Cargill defeated Naomi, while Jacob Fatu made a memorable debut at WrestleMania, defeating LA Knight to become the new United States Champion.

Rey Fenix replaced an injured Rey Mysterio in his match against El Grande Americano but was unable to withstand the masked wrestler. Tiffany Stratton successfully retained the WWE Women’s Championship against Charlotte Flair in a closely contested match.

The highlights of the evening included Jey Uso’s historic win, Paul Heyman’s shocking betrayal, and the emergence of new champions. As the wrestling world looks forward to Night 2 of WrestleMania 41, fans are eager to see what other exciting moments and surprises the event has in store.

The victories of Jey Uso and Jacob Fatu were particularly notable, as they marked significant milestones in their careers. Jey Uso’s win was a testament to his hard work and dedication, while Jacob Fatu’s debut win showcased his immense potential.

As the dust settles on Night 1, fans are eagerly anticipating Night 2, which promises to deliver more thrilling performances and unexpected twists. With the stage set for more epic battles and dramatic moments, WrestleMania 41 is shaping up to be an unforgettable event in the world of professional wrestling.