…FAM Finally Announces Suspension of Executive Official

…Threaten to go after journalists

The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has finally bowed to mounting public pressure and suspended executive member Daud Mthanthiko following serious allegations of sexual abuse. However, despite the gravity of the claims, FAM has yet to report the matter to the Malawi Police Service, raising concerns about the institution’s commitment to safeguarding girls, women, and other victims of sexual abuse within the organisation.

The suspension was confirmed through a statement posted on FAM’s website, following public outrage over reports that Mthanthiko had been allowed to travel with the Malawi National Schools Girls Team to Accra, Ghana, despite being implicated in misconduct.

“FAM wishes to clarify that Mr Mthanthiko is currently under suspension pending investigations into allegations levelled against him. As such, he is not part of the delegation in Ghana,” the 100-word statement reads in part.

However, rather than immediately alerting law enforcement to initiate a transparent, independent, police-led inquiry, FAM appears more preoccupied with discrediting media outlets reporting on the case.

FAM took several days to constitute an internal investigation and publicly acknowledge the allegations levelled against its member, even after being alerted by victims.

One of the victims claimed she narrowly escaped being raped, according to an investigative report by Zambian online publication BolaNews.

“At around 7 p.m., I heard a knock on my door. I opened the door and it was him. The moment I opened, he entered. I tried to block him but it was not possible. He closed the door and removed his trousers and grabbed me tightly — pushed me onto the bed. He said we should have sex. I refused, and later he said I should behave because I was old enough,” the victim was quoted as saying by BolaNews.

“I warned him that I would call for help, and he warned me not to. He later pleaded with me. Amati chonde ingondithandiza sindingabwerere momwe ndililimu [He said, ‘Please help me; I can’t return to my room [while er*ct] like this’]. I refused, and later he asked just for a kiss, which I refused. He asked for a hug, and I refused again. He forced me to hug him but when he realised I was about to call for help, he stopped and left my room.” BolaNews revealed that FAM President Fleetwood Haiya was contacted about the allegations but only said his office will provide information at the appropriate time.

Despite Mthanthiko’s suspension, FAM has remained silent on whether the matter has been formally reported to the police to initiate a criminal investigation. Instead, the association’s actions suggest a concerning attempt to target and silence journalists and whistleblowers rather than pursuing justice for the victims.

“FAM is engaging relevant authorities to address the deliberate spread of false information and is committed to promoting responsible and accountable media reporting,” FAM has threatened in the last paragraph of its statement.