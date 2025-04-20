FCB Nyasa Big Bullets were in demolition mode as they hammered Songwe Border United 7-0 in a TNM Super League match played at Kamuzu Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The People’s Team maintained their perfect start to the season as they moved back to the top position with 9 points, 24 hours after they were temporarily dislodged by Kamuzu Barracks who won 4-0 away to Mafco FC on Saturday.

Bullets found their groove just after 7 minutes into the game when Chikumbutso Salima was brought down by Mussa Mwampope inside the penalty box for Babatunde Adepoju to step up to slot the ball home from the spot, 1-0.

With Bullets in the driving seat, a lot was expected from the hosts to score as many goals as possible, but soon after taking a lead, the visitors settled down, and they almost equalized in the 15th minute when Blessings Mpokera committed a foul on the edge of Bullets’s defensive box.

Mwampope stepped up to strike at goal, but his powerful shot was well saved by Innocent Nyasulu for a corner kick, which almost caught the hosts off guard in the line of duty, but Wongani Kamanga failed to tap in as his attempt was blocked by Blessings Joseph for yet another set piece which was wasted by Suzgo Mwakasinga.

Mponda made a quick substitution in the 27th minute when he brought in Henry Chiwaya for Andrew Jovinala.

The defensive block made it very difficult for Bullets to penetrate in the final third as the visitors defended in numbers to frustrate Mponda’s men.

But, soon after the half-hour mark, the hosts were able to double their advantage in the 32nd minute.

A goalkeeping error by Mwakabango gifted the ball to Wongani Lungu, who made no mistake to fire at an empty net, 2-0.

As the supporters were still celebrating, Lungu completed his brace from close range with a striker’s instinct finish following poor defensive work by the visitors, 3-0.

At this moment, Bullets were everywhere with their massive lead, and they spiced up the opening half with their passing ability, reducing their opponents to spectators as they were forced to sit back to avoid more damage.

Moreover, they suffered a blow when Adam Phiri suffered an injury in the 44th minute when he collided with Lloyd Aaron. The midfielder was then replaced by Saad Wasie, and that was all for the half.

After the recess, Mponda made a triple substitution when he brought in Hassan Kajoke, Maxwell Phodo, and Frank Willard for Babatunde, Mike Mkwate and Yankho Singo.

It only took two minutes after the restart for Bullets to find the back of the net again.

A good exchange of passes between Mpokera and Yamikani Mologeni set up Salima, who made his way into the box before hitting the ball with power to beat Mwakabango, 4-0.

52 minutes on the clock, it was five. Once again, Molegeni was the architect of this goal when his dangerous pass into the box turned into the net by defender Mwaseghe, becoming the first player to score an own goal in the new season, 5-0.

The People’s Team was in demolition mode as they made it six through Phodo. An excellent move from Salima saw the winger moving with pace into the offensive zone before setting up Phodo, who only needed a tough before hitting the ball with power to beat Mwakabango, who was immediately substituted by Ringster Galima.

It was now a matter of managing the game even though Bullets kept on pressing for more goals.

In the 64th minute, Mhone brought in Geoffrey Munthali and Muhamad Lupiya for Wacheta Mwenifumbo and Wongani Kamanga.

Phodo saw his powerful header going over the crossbar from Mologeni’s cross in the 68th minute.

The People’s Team should have had a goal in the 74th minute when Aaron and Lungu exchanged passes to release Kajoke, who, in a one-on-one situation with the shot-stopper, hit him straight into the head, missing a golden opportunity that left the attacker in total disbelief.

With 12 minutes left to play on the clock, Mponda made his final substitution by introducing Sean McBrams for Salima.

The demolition was completed in the 89th minute when Kajoke scored a beauty from Lungu’s excellent pass into the box, 7-0.

Lungu was named man of the match. The attacking midfielder has a seven-goal contribution to his name, having scored three goals and four assists in the three games that we have played this season.

At Nankhaka Stadium, Blue Eagles and Creck Sporting Club played out to a goalless draw.

This means Creck are winless in their first three games while Eagles have four from the possible nine points, having lost one and won once.

The action continues on Monday when Mighty Tigers will host Dedza Dynamos at Kamuzu Stadium while Chitipa United will welcome Ekhaya FC at Karonga Stadium.

Pics courtesy of Bullets media