The T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, played host to NXT’s highly anticipated Stand & Deliver 2025. The event delivered thrilling matches, dramatic twists, and impressive performances from NXT’s rising stars.

Oba Femi retained the NXT Championship in a triple threat match against Je’Von Evans and Trick Williams. Femi’s power and determination paid off, solidifying his position as NXT Champion.

Stephanie Vaquer successfully defended her NXT Women’s Championship in a fatal four-way match against Jaida Parker, Giulia, and Jordynne Grace. Vaquer solidified her position as the NXT women’s champion in a match which was highly anticipated by the fans as it was filled with stars of the NXT’s women’s division.

Ricky Saints retained the NXT North American Championship, defeating Ethan Page. The crowd’s energy fueled Saints’ determination.

New champions were crowned as Hank & Tank defeated Fraxiom to claim the NXT Tag Team Championships. Sol Ruca emerged victorious in the Women’s North American Championship ladder match, outclimbing and outmaneuvering five other competitors to win the title. Which is a very good win for Sol Ruca as she has been over the crowd for a while.

A dramatic twist unfolded when Stacks turned on Tony D’Angelo during the 6-man tag team match, leading to DarkState’s victory. This shocking betrayal adds complexity to their storyline.

Stand & Deliver 2025 was a huge success, showcasing NXT’s talent and setting the stage for future matches and storylines.