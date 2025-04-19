US President Donald Trump has stated that the US will abandon efforts to broker a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine if either side makes it “very difficult” to reach an agreement. Trump expressed his desire to stop the fighting quickly, but emphasized that he wouldn’t continue negotiations indefinitely.

His comments follow a warning from US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who said the US would walk away from talks within days if there’s no clear sign of progress. Rubio’s comments highlight growing frustrations in the White House over the lack of progress in peace talks.

Despite initial optimism, attempts to reach a full ceasefire have yet to materialize, with Washington blaming both sides. Rubio said the US needs to determine quickly whether a deal is possible and if not, they’ll move on. The Kremlin has responded to Trump’s comments, saying negotiations are difficult but they’re striving to reach a peace settlement that ensures Russia’s interests.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has reported ongoing Russian missile attacks, which killed two people. US Vice President JD Vance has expressed optimism about ending the war, stating they’ve made progress in negotiations. The US and Ukraine are also working on a minerals deal, with Ukraine hoping to conclude talks within a week. The deal would reportedly give the US access to Ukraine’s mineral resources in exchange for financial support.

