Tikondane Positive Living Support Organisation (TIPOLISO) has emphasized the need for collaborative efforts among organizations and stakeholders to protect children from disasters in the Zomba district.

Speaking during a stakeholders’ meeting in Zomba, TIPOLISO Programs Manager Shadreck Kapalamula highlighted the importance of working together to safeguard children from natural disasters.

Kapalamula noted that the Tiyende Pamodzi project, funded by Save the Children, aims to protect children from disasters in Sub T/A Nkapita.

He added that training local structures and leaders on disaster preparedness and child protection can significantly enhance efforts to mitigate the impact of natural disasters on children.

“Since the project began, we have been training leaders from local structures and village committees to impart knowledge on protecting children and preparing for natural disasters.” He said.

Zomba District Social Welfare Official Francis Futu commended TIPOLISO for the project’s impact in reducing child vulnerability to natural disasters in Sub T/A Nkapita.

Futu urged organizations and stakeholders to intensify efforts to create a safe and conducive environment for children.

The meeting was attended by representatives from Future Vision Ministry International, YODEP, Save the Children, Zomba District Social Welfare Office, Police, Youth Office and Gender Office.