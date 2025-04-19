In a bid to ensure that the upcoming general elections are free, fair and credible, civil society organizations in Balaka have elected members to the district chapter of the Civil Society Elections Integrity Forum (SCEIF).

According to CSEIF- Eastern Region Chairperson Sammy Aaron, the committee’s goal is to promote transparency, accountability, and Integrity, prevent violence, ensure fairness and protect voters’ rights during the electoral process.

“We aim to empower various stakeholders so that they have the muscle to ensure that forthcoming elections are free, fair and credible,” Aaron said.

While calling upon the elected members to remain non-partisan, Aaron underscored the significance of collaboration between various stakeholders, including the media, traditional and faith leaders and civil society, in promoting a peaceful electoral process.

Meanwhile, Misheck Kafandikhale has been elected chairperson for the CSEIF-Balaka chapter.

In his acceptance speech, Kafandikhale vowed to work tirelessly to ensure that the September 16 polls were violence-free, fair and credible.