Since the official opening of the Tobacco market season last week, the green gold has made sales amounting to $15.3 million (k26.8 billion) in nine days.

According to the AHL Tobacco Sales Limited date report as of 17th April 2025, farmers have sold 6.7 million kilograms of all types of Tobacco.

The report indicates that 66,648 bales have been sold in Lilongwe, Limbe and Chinkhoma auction Floors at an average price of $2.28 per kilogram.

The sales have surpassed 2024 sales in the same period as the country made sales amounting to $14.8 million (25.9 billion).

Speaking to the local media president of the Tobacco Association of Malawi, Abiel Kalima Banda, said farmers need to anticipate a good return as the sales look more promising than last season.

During the official opening of the Tobacco selling season at Kanengo in Lilongwe, President Lazarus Chakwera said tobacco farming is vital in the country as it helps to generate more Forex which helps carter goods and service demands in the country.

He said tobacco farmers need to be respected for they bring impact to Malawian life.

During the opening of the Limbe Tobacco market, minister of Agriculture Sam Dalitso Kawale said there has been a competitive pricing agreement with buyers and key policy reforms aimed at supporting farmers.

During the opening of the Tobacco season, farmers protested, showing anger with how the Tobacco market started as the lowest price was 1.20, with 3.20 as the highest selling price, a development which raised concerns to farmers, saying the selling price is not tallying with the farm Input prices.