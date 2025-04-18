The US Embassy in Zambia has warned its citizens about the country’s new Cyber Security Act, which requires the interception and surveillance of all electronic communications to assess potential threats to national security. This includes monitoring calls, emails, texts and streamed content. According to the Embassy, the law’s broad definition of “critical information” could apply to almost any activity, raising concerns about mass surveillance.

Zambia’s government maintains that the law is necessary to combat online fraud, child pornography and disinformation, and that it’s not intended to invade personal privacy. The government asserts that any interception or data request requires a court-issued warrant and assessments are carried out by authorized institutions in line with due process.

Despite these assurances, critics fear the law could be used to suppress dissent, particularly with elections scheduled for next year. Some Zambians are also concerned about a new cyber-security unit being established in the president’s office. The law empowers law enforcement officers with warrants to enter premises, seize computers and extradite individuals deemed to have committed offenses, with penalties ranging from fines to imprisonment of 5-15 years.

The new Cyber Security Act has sparked debate over its potential impact on privacy and freedom of expression. While the government aims to strengthen cybersecurity, concerns about potential abuse and human rights implications persist. The law’s implementation and effects will likely be closely monitored in the coming months.