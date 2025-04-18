Malawi’s Ministry of Health has confirmed two cases of Mpox (formerly known as monkeypox) in Lilongwe District, prompting a public health advisory.

According to a press release from the ministry, the first case was reported at Bwaila Hospital on March 20, followed by a second case on April 9. Laboratory results confirmed both cases on April 16.

Mpox is a viral disease transmitted through close contact with infected individuals or contaminated materials. Symptoms include fever and a rash. High-risk groups include children, pregnant women, people with weakened immune systems, and individuals with multiple sexual partners.

While assuring the public that the situation is under control, the ministry has urged vigilance and adherence to preventive measures such as maintaining good hygiene, practising safe sex, and avoiding contact with suspected cases.

Health authorities are collaborating with local and international partners, including the WHO and Africa CDC, to strengthen surveillance and response efforts. Secretary for Health Samson Mndolo has called for community cooperation in reporting symptoms and following health guidelines.