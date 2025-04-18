The Ministry of Trade and Industry has urged ginger farmers to boost production to meet growing market demand.

The call was made during a dissemination workshop on roots and tuber crops, aimed at promoting import substitution to help grow the economy.

Speaking to a local media, Vitumbiko Mumba, Minister of Trade and Industry, said current ginger production in the country falls far below the monthly market requirement of 500 tonnes.

He emphasized that with increased production, Malawi stands a chance to not only meet local consumption but also become a competitive player in the export market.

Mumba pointed out that ginger is one of the high-demand crops with significant potential to contribute to the country’s economic diversification efforts.

He said this can only be achieved if farmers are supported with the right agricultural technologies, inputs, and reliable market linkages.

The Minister further noted that the government is committed to working with stakeholders to ensure the ginger value chain is developed and sustained.

Meanwhile, Jacob Hasen Shearer from the Embassy of Ireland described the engagement as vital, saying it plays a key role in driving economic transformation.

He highlighted the importance of collaborative efforts between government, development partners, and the private sector in empowering farmers and boosting productivity.

Shearer reaffirmed Ireland’s commitment to supporting agricultural initiatives that are aligned with Malawi’s development priorities.

The workshop brought together stakeholders from across the agricultural sector, including farmers, policymakers, development agencies, and researchers.

Discussions focused on how root and tuber crops such as ginger, cassava, and sweet potatoes can reduce the country’s dependence on imported goods.

It was noted that Malawi spends millions of kwacha each year importing agricultural products that can be grown locally.

Participants agreed that unlocking the full potential of local crops like ginger will not only reduce the import bill but also create jobs and increase incomes for rural communities.

The event concluded with a call to action for all players in the sector to work together in scaling up ginger production and strengthening value-addition efforts.