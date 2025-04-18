A recent road accident involving a bus owned by a transporter from Mzimba, resulting in the loss of innocent lives, has prompted Malawi24 to launch an investigation.

Malawi24 has uncovered a syndicate involving long-distance passenger buses operating between Mzimba and South Africa, which are using fake cross-border travel documents to facilitate illegal operations.

Through undercover investigations and verified testimonies, Malawi24 has established that many of these buses operate without genuine permits, raising serious concerns about road safety, insurance legitimacy, and regulatory oversight in the country.

A reliable source within the Directorate of Road Traffic and Safety Services (DRTSS) disclosed that some officials within the department are allegedly aiding the fraud by issuing falsified documents to bus operators.

These officials, whose names are being withheld for legal reasons, are reportedly working in collusion with bus owners to produce documents that appear authentic but have not undergone proper verification procedures.

“The problem is deep. Some officials are knowingly helping these operators bypass the system. This not only endangers passengers’ lives but also undermines the entire transport sector,” said the insider.

Further investigations by Malawi24 have revealed that most of the implicated buses are also using counterfeit insurance papers.

These fake documents create a false impression of coverage in the event of accidents, exposing both passengers and operators to immense risk.

The revelations have triggered alarm within the insurance sector, with reports suggesting that some insurance firms may be complicit in these fraudulent activities. Regulatory authorities are now under pressure to investigate and bring the perpetrators to justice.

Transport and public infrastructure watchdogs have expressed concern over the findings, calling on government agencies to urgently audit all documents held by buses operating across borders, especially those travelling along the Mzimba South Africa route.

Both officials from the DRTSS and the Insurance Association of Malawi declined to speak on the record, citing the sensitivity of the matter.

This investigation comes at a time when the government is intensifying efforts to improve road safety and restore integrity in the transport sector.

Stakeholders are now demanding stricter enforcement, digital tracking of cross-border permits, and comprehensive vetting of insurance documents.

Malawi24 will continue to follow this story and provide updates as investigations progress.