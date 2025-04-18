As per the African proverb, which says _”character is like pregnancy; it cannot be hidden forever”, some officials from the Central Region Football Association – CRFA have been exposed for being behind the postponement of the Ntcheu District Football Association (NDFA) elections.

On 10th April 2025, CRFA announced the postponement of the Ntcheu District Football Committee elections, supposed to take place on 14th April, citing concerns from the Njolomole Football Zone that nomination processes were not duly concerning established guidelines by the NDFA.

Now, in a funny twist of events, Njolomole Zone wrote a letter dated 12 April 2025, refuting the reasons for the postponement of the elections.

The letter, signed by the Zone chairperson, reads: “We are surprised to hear that elections have been called off because we didn’t receive nomination forms from NDFA; these are false allegations because we already nominated our candidates”.

When asked for a comment, Vice Chairperson for Central Region Football Association Abel Chiumia has expressed ignorance about the whole matter.

“I’m not aware, and I was surprised to see that statement from my association. We didn’t discuss that, maybe the General Secretary can explain because he is the one who wrote that letter,” said Chiumia.

But, Ntcheu District Football Association chairman Williams Kapenuka accuses some officials from his committee and CRFA of the development, saying this is a planning scheme to sabotage him.

Kapenuka said, “This is happening because one of the aspirants for the position of chairman did not get any nomination, so Antonio Manda is trying to find a way for him to get the nomination and then help him win elections”.

“The GS has been accusing the NDFA that we didn’t vote for him in the last CRFA elections and he vowed to get rid of my team that’s why he is causing all these problems this time around” said Kapenuka

The CRFA is yet to announce new dates for the Ntcheu District Football Association elections.