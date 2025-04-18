Deputy Minister of Gender, Community Development and Social Welfare Halima Daudi has said that the launch of the National Children’s Manifesto in Malawi is a bold and powerful document that amplifies the voices of Malawi’s children and ensures that their needs, rights, and aspirations are not only heard but acted upon.

She made the remarks during the official launch of the National Children’s Manifesto, which is being implemented by the Malawi Government in collaboration with child rights organisations and other key stakeholders.

Daudi added that the Manifesto is a call to action for stakeholders and policymakers to prioritise children’s issues in their commitments.

She emphasised that the initiative will, among other things, address issues such as child protection, quality education, health, and nutrition, all of which have been directly contributed to by children themselves through the Manifesto.

The Deputy Minister further urged all political parties and leaders contesting in the upcoming elections to support the initiative, where every child in the country can thrive in a safe, supportive, and empowering environment.

She called on all those in positions of influence to embrace the voices of children and ensure their meaningful participation in national development planning and decision-making processes.

Speaking at the same event, World Vision Malawi’s Director of Operations, Charles Chimombo, said the initiative aims to challenge the government and other stakeholders in the country to take heed of children’s calls.

Chimombo also noted that the Manifesto will serve as a framework to ensure children are protected from all forms of abuse and that they actively participate in climate-smart interventions designed to shape their future.

He emphasized that children are not only beneficiaries but active partners in development and should be allowed to lead and speak on issues affecting them.

The National Children’s Manifesto, according to stakeholders, is expected to become a powerful tool for advocacy and accountability, ensuring children’s voices influence laws, policies, and programmes in Malawi.

It also aligns with the broader commitments of the country toward the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly those related to education, health, equality, and child protection.

As the Manifesto is rolled out across districts, the government and its partners hope it will inspire stronger investments in child welfare and foster a culture that places children at the centre of national priorities.