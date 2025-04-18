President Lazarus Chakwera is now taking part in the prayers to remember the suffering and death of Jesus Christ.

These prayers have been organized by different Christian churches in the city of Lilongwe.

The event is part of the Holy Week, also known as Passion Week, when Christians reflect on the pain and sacrifice Jesus went through before dying on the cross.

The President is not attending the event alone.

He is joined by his Vice President, Dr. Michael Usi.

Together, they are leading the procession with many people following behind.

This religious walk is called the “Way of the Cross,” and it helps people think deeply about the journey Jesus took before he died.

The procession is now moving slowly and respectfully towards the Parliament Building.

Many people are walking quietly, praying, and singing songs that remind them of Jesus’ love and suffering.

Children, adults, church leaders, and other citizens are all part of the prayer walk.

Some are carrying crosses, while others hold Bibles and hymn books.

President Chakwera and Vice President Usi are walking at the front, showing their respect for the Christian faith.

Their presence is a sign that Malawi’s leaders support and value the country’s religious traditions.

It also shows they care about walking together with the people—not just in government work, but also in spiritual matters.

The march is peaceful and meaningful.

It reminds everyone that Jesus died for love, forgiveness, and hope.

This event helps children understand that faith is important and that their leaders believe in praying for the country.

As the walk continues toward the Parliament Building, people are encouraged to reflect, pray, and think about how they can live kindly and honestly, just like Jesus taught.

President Chakwera and Dr. Usi are setting a good example by joining the people in this important Christian event.

Their participation shows unity, peace, and the hope for a better future for all Malawians.