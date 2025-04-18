President Lazarus Chakwera has commended Coca-Cola Beverages Malawi for its instrumental contribution to the nation’s economic development through the establishment of a modern Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) production line.

The President made these remarks on Thursday during the official launch of the PET line at Coca-Cola Beverages Malawi’s factory located in Kanengo, Lilongwe.

He emphasized that by commissioning such a state-of-the-art facility, Coca-Cola Beverages Malawi has practically embraced and advanced Pillar Number 2 of the Malawi 2063 Vision, which focuses on industrialisation as a core driver of national transformation.

Dr Chakwera noted that industrialisation remains central to Malawi’s ambition of becoming a self-reliant, inclusively wealthy, and resilient nation by 2063.

He praised the company for not only enhancing production capacity but also for its role in supporting employment, innovation, and economic empowerment through its strategic investments.

The President urged other local and international investors to emulate Coca-Cola’s initiative by establishing ventures that create jobs, add value to local resources, and contribute to the long-term growth of the Malawian economy.

He further stated that such initiatives demonstrate the private sector’s vital role in translating national development policies into real, impactful progress on the ground.

Speaking earlier at the same event, Minister of Trade and Industry Vitumbiko Mumba hailed Coca-Cola Beverages Malawi for aligning its business model with President Chakwera’s ATMM strategy, which emphasises Agriculture, Tourism, Mining, and Manufacturing as pillars for economic growth.

Mumba expressed his satisfaction that Coca-Cola’s investment represents a bold statement of confidence in Malawi’s industrial potential.

He added that this alignment between public policy and private sector action showcases how government strategy can stimulate real industrial momentum and job creation.

The Minister also pointed out that this investment signals to other multinational and local companies that Malawi is indeed ready and capable of hosting advanced industrial ventures.

In his remarks, Neil French, Managing Director of Coca-Cola Beverages Malawi Limited, expressed the company’s commitment to driving sustainable industrial growth in the country.

He disclosed that the new PET production line, valued at US$14.9 million, was designed not only to increase production volumes but also to create opportunities along its supply and distribution chain.

French highlighted that the PET line employs Artificial Intelligence (AI) to reduce machine downtime and improve overall production efficiency, making the facility one of the most advanced in the region.

He reaffirmed Coca-Cola’s long-term vision to be a partner in Malawi’s development through continued investment, innovation, and local empowerment.

French also expressed appreciation to the Malawian government, particularly the Ministry of Trade, for implementing forward-thinking policies that limit unnecessary imports and create a favourable environment for local enterprises.

According to him, these policies have enabled Coca-Cola Beverages Malawi to reinvest its resources in local capacity-building, technology adoption, and job creation.

He concluded by reiterating the company’s unwavering commitment to playing a proactive role in Malawi’s path towards industrial self-sufficiency and inclusive growth.

The commissioning of the PET production line represents a milestone not just for Coca-Cola Beverages Malawi but also for Malawi’s broader industrialisation ambitions under Vision 2063.

It is a reminder that with the right partnerships, policies, and strategic investments, Malawi can accelerate towards becoming an industrialised, competitive economy on the global stage.