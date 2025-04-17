Malawi’s Afro-dancehall sensation Provoice, famous for his hit song “Tunduma,” has announced that his second album, “LAMEKI,” will be released this May 2025, with 90% of it finished. This album deeply reflects his struggles with loss and depression, guiding him toward a newfound sense of hope.

As communicated on his Facebook page, In this journey, he has been profoundly grateful for the unwavering support from his fans.

Their encouragement has been his guiding star, inspiring his return to music.

With heartfelt appreciation, he extends thanks to producer cuffbeatz and all collaborators for their dedication, helping him rise from the ashes.

As excitement builds, the first lead single, “VOTE,” will be released soon, followed by two more singles before the full album launch.

In this spirit of resilience, Provoice embodies the proverb, “What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger,” and “LAMEKI” promises to be a celebration of growth and self-love.

In 2014, Provoice, whose real name is Lameck Mwenebanda, emerged in the music landscape with the song “Pokopoko,” featuring Gwamba.