The Northern Malawi Conference of the Seventh-day Adventist (SDA) Church has announced a three-day communication training scheduled to take place from April 25 to 27, 2025, at the North Malawi Conference offices in Mzuzu.

Speaking to Malawi24 publication, the Associate Communications Director for the Conference, Semeon Bondera Nyirenda, said the training aims to empower church communicators across the northern region with essential skills and knowledge in church communication.

“This training is intended to fully equip all personnel serving as communications officers in our churches with the knowledge and strategies necessary to advance the church’s mission,” Nyirenda explained.

The training is expected to attract SDA communication officers from various districts in northern Malawi, with sessions focusing on modern communication tools, media ethics, digital evangelism, and effective storytelling.

In addition to the training, the North Malawi Conference will officially launch its online radio station Adventist North Malawi Radio (ANMR).

“Let me also announce that during the training, we will officially launch our online radio station,” Nyirenda added.

Excitement is already building among participants. One of the attendees, Dyna Lupwayi, expressed her readiness and eagerness to take part in the training.

“I’m looking forward to gaining more knowledge and learning how to better communicate for the growth of the church,” she said.

The North Malawi Conference continues to embrace digital platforms and modern communication strategies to expand its evangelistic outreach and connect more effectively with church members and the wider community.