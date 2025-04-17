Triephornia Thomson Mpinganjira has firmly rejected claims by Prophet Stephanie Chikweni Ministries that God had sent her an important message through him.

The prophet had reached out to Mpinganjira on Facebook, saying, “Hie Madam @Triephornia Thomson Mpinganjira, I have your Important Message from God. I could have posted on my page But God said I should not post on Social media. Please, it’s important to follow me up and direct me on how I can talk to you to deliver your Message.”

In response, Mpinganjira made it clear that she doesn’t need intermediaries to communicate with God. “Since I was born and knew my God, he had never sent me any message through any prophet. He talks to me directly,” she said.

Mpinganjira further emphasized her direct relationship with God, saying, “My God is an amazing God of everyone who doesn’t need a middle man to deliver his important message or his blessings to his child. I talk to God every day, and I have taken all his instructions and directions each day; that is why I am here today.”

Mpinganjira’s response has drawn praise from some quarters, who commend her boldness in the face of rising cases of fraud.