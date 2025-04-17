The Malawi Confederation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry (MCCCI) has received a K5 million donation from Ethanol Company Limited (EthCo) to support the upcoming Business Leaders’ Summit in Mangochi.

The annual event scheduled for April 24 to 25, 2025, in Mangochi, provides a platform for business leaders to deliberate on key issues impacting business operations in Malawi.

Speaking during the cheque presentation in Blantyre, EthCo Chief Executive Officer Lusubilo Chakaniza said the donation demonstrates the company’s commitment to partnership and collaboration

“We are happy and satisfied with the work MCCI is doing in lobbying and advocating for various policies in the private sector. Malawi faces numerous challenges when conducting business, and we believe in uniting our voices to ensure we overcome these challenges and create a conducive operating environment,” said Chakaniza.

Chakaniza said they believe that this summit serves as a significant platform where the company can interact with partners and individuals who share common interests to discuss the challenges they face in the industry.

In her remarks, MCCCI Membership Development Director Wezi Mungoni thanked EthCo for their continued support which she said will boost preparation for a successful summit.

“We sincerely thank EthCo for collaborating with us to ensure the success of the 2025 Business Leaders’ Summit. This donation is timely and relevant, as it will help us cover the costs associated with organizing this summit.

“We anticipate approximately 200 delegates from various sectors of the Malawi economy will attend. This diverse group will include business leaders, policymakers, industry experts, entrepreneurs, and other key stakeholders committed to driving progress in Malawi’s private sector,” said Mungoni.

The event, themed “Unlocking Private Sector-led Growth: Strategies for Economic Transformation,” will feature British High Commissioner to Malawi, Fiona Ritchie, as the guest of honour and South African businessman Professor Bonang Mohale as the keynote speaker.