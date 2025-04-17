One of Malawi’s most influential Tonga poets, Ada Mike Mazera, has announced plans to use his artistic talent to support and uplift young people in Nkhata-Bay District.

In an exclusive interview with Malawi24 from Johannesburg, South Africa, Mazera said he is committed to helping the next generation of artists, particularly in his home district.

“I’ve seen many talented young people in Nkhata-Bay, but most of them lack the support and exposure they need to succeed. I want to use my experience and platform as a poet to mentor them, guide them, and help them find opportunities,” said Mazera.

He made the remarks shortly after releasing his latest poem titled Fundu za Kukhumbiya Munthukazi (which means “Way of Proposing to a Woman”).

In the poem, Mazera advises men to stop exaggerating when approaching women, for example, by claiming their families own cars or frequently travel to South Africa. Instead, he encourages honesty and urges men to speak truthfully about themselves, rather than boasting about their fathers owning many cows.

Mazera, who has lived in South Africa for several years, said his passion for poetry remains deeply connected to Malawi’s rich culture and languages. He emphasized that creative arts should not only entertain but also educate and inspire society.

“Poetry is not just about words it’s a tool for change. I believe that if we help young people express themselves through art, we can reduce frustration, unemployment, and even crime,” he added.

Although he did not disclose specific dates, Mazera revealed plans to launch a youth poetry mentorship program. The initiative will include workshops, competitions, and publishing opportunities for upcoming writers in Nkhata-Bay.

He also called on local leaders, schools, and cultural institutions in Malawi to support and invest in the arts, particularly among young people.

Ada Mike Mazera is well known both in Malawi and abroad for promoting the Tonga language and heritage through poetry. His latest poem has been published online and widely shared on social media.