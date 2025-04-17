President Lazarus Chakwera has encouraged Malawians to use their money wisely and invest it in different businesses.

Chakwera was speaking today in Lilongwe, during the launch of Coca-Cola Beverages Malawi’s new Polyethylene (PET) production line at Kanengo.

Chakwera said his government will continue supporting Malawians by providing loans and other necessary resources until 2030.

“Citizens in this country should start investing their Ntukula pakhomo funds in businesses rather than spending the money carelessly. Malawians should be patriotic by investing in businesses that will increase their financial muscles,” he explained.

According to Chakwera, it’s now time for Malawians to start working hard and help build the country by gaining more knowledge.

The president also rebuked the tendency of misusing public funds by some citizens, saying it is affecting the country’s economic growth.

He then commended Coca-Cola Beverages Malawi for investing in the country’s production industry.