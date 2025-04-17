Blantyre-based hip-hop artist Guntolah has released a new track titled “2013,” taking aim at Achina Gattah. The line “Kiss mabondo sangalane street” is quickly gaining traction in hip-hop circles, becoming the talk of the town.

The feud ignited when Gattah posted derogatory comments about Guntolah on his Facebook page before deleting them.

In his post, Gattah reflected on his past, saying, “Long time ago, when I was slim, at this moment I was stuffed,” implying he had consumed plenty despite his slimmer appearance. He further boasted, “With this weight, I had eaten so many rappers,” showcasing his confidence in his lyrical prowess, likening himself to a lion hunting its prey.

In a bold rebuttal, Guntolah responded on April 15th, stating, “I have received numerous screenshots, but I can’t see the post on his page. You guys are spreading lies about Achina Gattah Ase because he can’t post and delete; only a coward would act like that.”

His tone suggested a positive outlook, indicating he had found an answer he valued. As the saying goes, “What goes around comes around.”

The very next day, Guntolah continued to address the situation, posting, “People mix up humbleness and frailty. Someone will come to regret it.” Shortly after, he released “2013,” detailing various musical incidents involving Achina Gattah.

Particularly noteworthy, part of the song includes the line, “He liked taking his time in the toilet. In 2019, I invited him to collaborate on my song, and he had some tense moments that took a while to complete a verse.” This candid reflection adds a personal touch to the rivalry.

As the drama unfolded, many fans on Guntolah’s page praised him, noting, “It’s healthy when someone disses you to retaliate.”

They drew a comparison to Gattah, who has released two diss tracks targeting Ace Jizzy, while Jizzy has yet to respond.

However, in a troubling development, Guntolah expressed concern today, suggesting that someone may be encouraging Gattah to instigate conflicts.

He warned that “a wolf in sheep’s clothing” could be behind the drama, hinting at deeper issues within the hip hop community.

As the rivalry continues, fans eagerly await how this conflict will unfold and whether Gattah will respond to Guntolah’s track.