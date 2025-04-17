Malawians will spend the Easter weekend without 135.1 megawatts of power on the national grid as the Electricity Generation Company (EGENCO) shuts down Nkula A and B Power Stations for maintenance works.

This maintenance work is scheduled to take place from 22:00 hours on Thursday, April 17, 2025, to 17:00 hours on Monday, April 21, 2025.

In a statement, the power generation company says the maintenance aims to remove remnant structures and perform necessary repairs to improve power generation efficiency.

“The cofferdam around Nkula A intake mouth, constructed during the modernization and uprating of Nkula A, was not fully removed during recommissioning. This has led to reduced water intake capabilities, affecting power generation by Nkula A machines,” reads part of the statement.

EGENCO says during the outage, the head pond at Nkula Power Station will be drawn down to access the secant piles of the remnant cofferdam. Consequently, there will be no power generation at Nkula Power Station during this period.

However, EGENCO assures the public that other power stations, including Tedzani, Kapichira, and Wovwe Hydro Power Stations, as well as diesel peaking plants, will remain operational.