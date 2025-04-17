Norman Chisale, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) youth director and former right-hand man to ex-President Peter Mutharika is facing mounting pressure to tone down his inflammatory language during political rallies.

Chisale’s recent outbursts, which include using derogatory terms like “aGulukunyinda,” “aBwampini,” and “aKhakhakha” against government officials, have sparked widespread criticism.

Benedicto Kondowe, Chairperson of the Civil Society Elections Integrity Forum, has condemned Chisale’s statements as “politically dangerous,” warning that they could incite post-election violence and voter apathy. Kondowe is urging the DPP leadership to censure Chisale, arguing that his behaviour is damaging the party’s reputation.

Meanwhile, DPP spokesperson Shadreck Namalomba has distanced the party from Chisale’s claims of electoral rigging by the Malawi Congress Party (MCP), emphasizing the party’s commitment to issue-based politics.

Namalomba also expressed disappointment over criticism targeting the party’s president, describing such attacks as unfounded.

In a bid to address these concerns, the DPP plans to organize workshops for its officials on effective communication and responsible conduct during political rallies.