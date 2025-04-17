Blantyre-based dancehall artist A Inno Busy is gaining attention by participating in a 1 million Kwacha competition, inviting artists to contribute a 16-bar verse to an existing song, “Ndabweranso,” by IKK, featuring various artists.

The challenge, which began 2 weeks ago, has attracted around 100 artists from across the country and is still ongoing.

A Inno Busy’s verse has received a warm reception, currently surpassing all other entries with a multitude of likes and praise, as if it were a rising star in the night sky. With 3,000 likes on Facebook alone, it showcases an impressive 98% positivity rate.

Transitioning to the buzz surrounding this competition, comments on the post reveal the excitement: James JemDama Chilamba remarked, “Mmmmm, challenge closed; this is totally fire,” while Yana Steve added, “Beat waitafuna, MITA ipite kwameneo.”

In the race, Winter Charge, a dancehall artist from Zomba, is quickly gaining popularity, trailing A Inno Busy with 1,700 likes. Meanwhile, the only hip hop artist with a contemporary trap style making waves is Monera Age.

As the challenge continues to heat up, the competition remains fierce, and anything could happen before a winner is declared based on likes received on both Facebook and TikTok.