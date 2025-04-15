Standard Bank Plc and World Vision International have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with World Vision International to collaborate on initiatives aimed at promoting environmental conservation and climate resilience in Malawi. The first partnership under Standard Bank’s “Mtengo Wanga” is funding forest regeneration to the tune of Mk240 million over 3 years.

The two organizations will work together to restore 200 hectares of land and directly impact 10,000 community members.

Standard Bank’s “Mtengo Wanga” initiative, aims to amplify and support initiatives related to restoring Malawi’s natural forest cover through partnerships that champion mindset-change towards conservation, knowledge transfer, and planting of trees.

World Vision’s Mbwezera Nkhalango Project will be a key partner in this initiative, which includes several initiatives such as regenerating forests, promoting forest-based enterprises and engaging school students in climate resilience efforts.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Graham Chipande, Head of Business and Commercial Banking at Standard Bank Plc, emphasized the bank’s commitment to driving Malawi’s growth while ensuring environmental sustainability.

“Our partnership with World Vision International is underpinned by a strong alignment of purpose. We are passionate about doing business sustainably and partnering with organizations that understand the importance and impact of operating from that perspective,” he said.

Charles Chimombo, World Vision International’s Director of Programs, expressed gratitude for the partnership, saying, “At World Vision International, we envision a world where children are secure and the environment is protected. We appreciate Standard Bank’s partnership, which demonstrates its dedication to environmental conservation and contributes to Malawi’s growth and development.”

The partnership aligns with Malawi’s Vision 2063, which emphasizes the need for environmental action and stewardship.

Standard Bank’s commitment to environmental conservation and climate resilience also stems from its broader organizational alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the United Nations Principles for Responsible Banking (UN PRB), the Paris Agreement, and the African Union Agenda 2063.

The partnership is expected to make a significant impact in promoting environmental conservation and climate resilience in Malawi, and Standard Bank has extended an invitation to other organizations to join hands in this effort.