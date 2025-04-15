The welfare of journalists in Malawi is poised for a significant improvement as the Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC) has given a green light to investigate the plight of lowly ranked media practitioners.

This development comes after media scholar Davie Danford Mchinga submitted a petition highlighting the poor working conditions and meagre salaries of junior journalists, who often rely on “chipondamthengo,” token fees from news sources to survive.

Mchinga expressed sadness that despite playing a crucial role in informing, educating and entertaining the public, the welfare of lowly ranked media practitioners continues being looked down upon by their very seniors as well as media owners, reducing them to beggars.

“What they currently earn monthly is not enough to cater for essentials,” said Mchinga. “Considering this. I am requesting the Commission to investigate the welfare of lowly ranked journalists working in privately owned media outlets, including community broadcasters.”

He asked MHRC to take to task media owners as to why they still underpay their junior employees, contravening the Employment Act of 2000, he also found out from the Media Council of Malawi why they demand the best from journalists and yet they seem to be elusive on their welfare.

“Quiz them as to why, up to this day, journalists have no working workers’ labour union. This is a human rights issue,” he added.

Meanwhile, MHRC, through Executive Secretary Habiba Osman, has confirmed to the local media receipt of the complaint and vows to treat the matter with urgency, citing its constitutional mandate to protect and promote human rights.

“We have received the complaint and we are going to look into it. Once everything has been finalized, we will inform the public of our findings as we always do,” Osman said.

A 2013 research paper by Dr Levi Zeleza Manda and Noel Drake Kufaine revealed that most journalists in Malawi are grossly underpaid, far below the monthly living wage.