Mzimba North Member of Parliament Yeremiah Chihana has been arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on suspicion of corruption and money laundering charges. Chihana is expected to appear in court to answer to these charges tomorrow. The opposition parties in the country have accused the ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP) under President Lazarus Chakwera of political persecution.

As this unfolds, a lawyer representing Yeremiah Chihana says his client is currently being taken to Mzuzu, from Blantyre where he was arrested.

Earlier today, the government’s warrant of arrest for Chihana went viral on social media. According to the warrant seen by this publication, Chihana is, among others, accused of misuse of public office and money laundering.

“Yeremiah Chihana is reasonably suspected of having committed the offence of misuse of public officer contrary to section 25B (1) of the Corrupt Practices Act, failure to declare interest contrary to section 25D(2) of the Corrupt Practices Act and Money Laundering contrary to section 42(2)(c) of the Financial Crimes Act,” reads the warrant.

Chihana, has been a vocal critic of President Lazarus Chakwera’s government. Notably, in 2022, Chihana raised concerns about corruption in the Affordable Inputs Program (AIP), alleging that K30 billion out of the K188 billion budget was stolen.

He claimed to have evidence to support his assertions, bringing attention to potential corruption within the government.

Chihana’s criticism of the government extends beyond the AIP issue, as he has also questioned the handling of other national matters, such as the investigation into Vice President Saulos Chilima’s death, calling for an independent commission of inquiry.