South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Mcebisi Jonas, former Deputy Finance Minister, as a special envoy to the United States. This move aims to mend strained relations between the two countries, which have been tense due to criticism from President Donald Trump.

Jonas will serve as the official representative of President Ramaphosa and South Africa, focusing on advancing diplomatic, trade, and bilateral priorities.

The diplomatic rift between South Africa and the US widened after Trump’s administration expelled South Africa’s ambassador, Ebrahim Rasool, following his critical comments about Trump and the MAGA movement. Additionally, the US has criticized South Africa’s land expropriation law and its stance on Israel, further complicating the geopolitical landscape.

Jonas’s appointment comes as South Africa prepares to host the G20 summit, and the country faces challenges reconciling differing diplomatic stances. As special envoy, Jonas will lead negotiations, foster strategic partnerships, and engage with US government officials and private-sector leaders to promote South Africa’s interests.

Source: BBC Africa