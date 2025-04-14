Prominent youth advocate at Mzimba boma Isaiah Zwide Nxumayo has joined the Freedom Party, citing a lack of internal democracy and age discrimination in his former party, the United Transformation Movement (UTM), as reasons for his switch.

Nxumayo, who was widely expected to contest the Perekezi Constituency parliamentary seat, made the dramatic announcement during a well-attended community gathering at Kamuterwe Primary School in Champhira on Saturday.

Addressing the crowd, Nxumayo expressed deep frustration with UTM’s leadership, accusing it of sidelining him due to his age and failing to conduct primary elections.

“The party never held primary elections. I was simply told by senior officials that I was too young to run as a Member of Parliament for Perekezi Constituency. They suggested I should contest as a councillor instead,” he revealed.

Known for his grassroots mobilization and youth empowerment work in Mzimba, Nxumayo described the move as a betrayal of democratic values and a clear indication that youth inclusion is still lacking in some political spaces.

“Such decisions discourage young people from engaging in politics. We want a platform where our voices are heard, our ideas respected, and our leadership potential recognized,” he said.

Declaring his new political path, Nxumayo announced that he would now run for the Perekezi seat under the Freedom Party, led by former Vice President Khumbo Kachali.

“I believe in a party that values inclusivity and democratic principles. The Freedom Party has given me the platform to serve my people with dignity and to pursue the dreams of our youth,” he said, receiving loud cheers from supporters.

Speaking to Malawi24, Khumbo Kachali said his party values democracy and promotes youth and women’s participation in politics.

“Our party gives a platform to the youth, and I believe Isaiah Zwide Nxumayo has the potential to represent us well in the Perekezi Constituency. That’s why we have given him this opportunity,” said Kachali.