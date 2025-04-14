Solomon Idyo is a lecturer and researcher in Film Production at the University of Malawi, Zomba, dedicated to training future African filmmakers. He specializes in screenwriting, directing, acting, etc. Idyo is currently pursuing a PhD in Theatre and Film Arts at the University of Jos, while he holds an M.A. in Film Culture & Archival Studies and a B.A. from the National Film Institute/University of Jos, Nigeria. His research focuses on Africa’s Emerging Film and Audiovisual Industries (currently researching on the Malawian Film Industry), Indigenous Language Films of Africa and as well as Film Archiving, Preservation and Digitization in Africa. Idyo is published in reputable journals, including the “Nigerian Theatre Journal” and is also a budding playwright and author, blending scholarship, creativity, and industry.

