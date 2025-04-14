The convoy of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Vice President for the Centre, Alfred Gangata, together with the party’s Secretary General, Peter Mukhito, made a grand entrance at Mazengera Headquarters in Mpenu Constituency, located in the Lilongwe District.

Their arrival was met with excitement and anticipation, as crowds gathered to witness what had been touted as a major political event in the Central Region.

The purpose of the visit was to hold a Mega Rally, an event that attracted hundreds of party supporters, local leaders, and community members from surrounding villages and townships.

The Mega Rally is part of the DPP’s broader strategy to re-establish its presence in key constituencies across the country ahead of the next general elections.

Mazengera, known for its political significance and central location in Lilongwe, was strategically chosen as the venue for this high-level engagement.

Upon their arrival, Gangata and Mukhito were received by senior members of the party’s National Governing Council, signalling the importance of the occasion and the party’s organizational strength.

The reception team was led by Honourable Levy Luwemba, a respected figure in the party’s leadership and a key player in the DPP’s regional mobilization efforts.

Honourable Clement Stambuli, a political heavyweight and experienced statesman, was also present to welcome the guests, adding further credibility and gravitas to the rally.

Also part of the welcoming team was Senior District Governor Saidi, whose coordination and leadership ensured that all logistical arrangements were in place for the event.

Their presence reflected the party’s commitment to unity, strategic planning, and a strong show of support for the central region leadership.

The rally served as a platform for the party to connect directly with the people, deliver key messages, and mobilize grassroots support.

Speeches delivered by the dignitaries emphasized the DPP’s intention to restore Malawi’s economy, tackle corruption, and promote development across all sectors.

They also took time to criticize the current administration for what they described as failed policies and poor service delivery.

The crowd responded with cheers and chants, reaffirming their support for the DPP and expressing hope in the party’s promises for change.

Party regalia, traditional dances, and chants of solidarity filled the air, turning the Mega Rally into both a political statement and a cultural celebration.

With such momentum building in the Central Region, the DPP has sisignalledts readiness to contest power with renewed energy, structure, and vision.

The successful turnout and enthusiastic response in Mazengera have set a strong precedent for upcoming rallies in other constituencies.

As the political climate intensifies, the DPP’s leadership tour continues to draw attention and reshape the narrative heading into the next election cycle.