The Senior Resident Magistrate’s court in Lilongwe has sentenced James Gerald, 18, to 14 years imprisonment with hard labour for robbery.

Gerald, from Tsikulamowa Village in Ntcheu District, was found guilty of attacking and robbing a man of K40,000, a cellphone, and other items valued at K1 million near the Gateway Mall minibus stage on February 1, 2025.

According to Prosecutor Sub Inspector Damiano Nyasulu, Gerald and two accomplices, who are still at large, armed with knives, waylaid the victim and his friend as they walked to board a taxi to Area 49.

The court heard that Gerald pleaded guilty to the charge, but the prosecutor argued for a stiffer sentence due to the planned nature of the offence.

In passing the sentence, Magistrate Bracious Kondowe agreed with the prosecution, citing the seriousness of the crime and its prevalence in Lilongwe. The sentence aims to deter potential offenders.