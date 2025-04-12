MultiChoice Malawi has reaffirmed its commitment to delivering accessible and affordable entertainment for Malawians.

MultiChoice Malawi Managing Director Averessa Ndlovu Chella made these remarks during a showcase of DStv and GOtv programmes in Lilongwe.

Chella said the event was about highlighting what MultiChoice has to offer and the value it brings to people’s homes.

She further stated that although there is still a long journey ahead, the partnership with the Ministry of Information and Digitalization will help grow the creative industry in Malawi.

Chella said: “Our objective is to create efficiencies and ease for our customers.”

She added that adopting the digital era is key to their business and that driving such efficiency is part of what they offer.

She mentioned that through their partnership with the government and their agenda for digital growth, they will be able to achieve important milestones.

She added that they package their products and prices in a way that makes them affordable for every customer.

She said: “That is why we are not limited to one package on DStv or GOtv. We offer many packages that are accessible and cater to different budgets.”

In his remarks, Ministry of Information and Digitalization Principal Secretary Baldwin Chinyamwaka said they have plans to develop a digital broadcasting policy aimed at guiding the growth of the industry.

Chinyamwaka revealed that the policy will help create a favourable environment for broadcasters and boost local content development.

He disclosed that the ministry will work to ensure that both service providers like DStv and consumers are protected through regulatory oversight institutions.

By Dean Chisambo