The Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) has assured Malawians of fair protection in the communication and digital space as consumers are enjoying digital services.

MACRA director general Daudi Suleman said this during the commemoration of World Consumer Rights Day held at Gymkhana ground in Zomba on Friday.

Suleman said as consumers are enjoying digital services, they must know that they have rights and they must feel protected.

“As new consumers are coming in they must understand the rights and freedoms that they have most importantly they must know that they are in a space that is safe and that if something is wrong they have measures that they can take to find recall, it is very important to highlight now and again that MACRA is here to protect you,” he said.

He further said trends had been highlighted where Malawians can complain via a toll-free line 261 when they feel aggrieved a certain digital service has not met their desired desires.

“We applaud Consumers and Malawians for making use of that help dest line,” he added.

Airtel Malawi head of home broadband Patrick Mleya says, as one of the service providers in the country, they are committed to ensuring that consumers are not exploited as they are striving to give the best services consumers deserve through open door policy, call centres lines and service centres.

MACRA board chairperson Bridget Chibwana, in her speech, highlighted that digital technology is transforming how people are living, working, and communicating, which is also creating endless opportunities that come with digital technology, ranging from health development, economic growth, fostering innovation, which are in turn empowering individuals with knowledge.

Chibwana said consumer protection is a shared responsibility, and for MACRA to ensure a well-informed and educated consumer, there is a need for a collaborative effort between the Authority, service providers and telecommunications, Broadcasting and postal curious sector consumers to work together.

“We have put together this Consumer Complaints Clinic (CCC) as a redress platform where consumers can interface directly with the service providers in the telecommunications, broadcasting as well as postal and postal courier sectors,” she explained.

This year’s World Consumer Rights Day at Gynkana, different digital service providers showcased their services, and the day was commemorated under the theme “fair and safe digital space for consumers.”