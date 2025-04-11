Standard Bank Plc has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the country’s artistic community with a substantial donation of MK10 million towards the Art in the Park event.

The donation is part of the Bank’s drive towards growing arts, music and culture industries through their “Joy of the Arts” initiatives. This is the first of a series of impactful donations that the Bank is looking to make in the area.

The Art in the Park event, hosted by the Wildlife and Environmental Society of Malawi (WESM), plays a vital role in promoting Malawi’s vibrant cultural landscape by providing artists with a platform to showcase their talent, Malawi’s culture, and generate revenue from art.

This year’s edition promises to be even more spectacular, with an ambitious goal of attracting 1,500 attendees, introducing new interactive experiences, and placing a stronger emphasis on family-friendly activities.

Scheduled to take place from May 9th to 11th, 2025, at Four Seasons in Lilongwe, this esteemed event provides a premier platform for local artists to showcase their talents, engage in professional development workshops, and connect with art enthusiasts, collectors, and industry stakeholders.

Standard Bank’s donation demonstrates the bank’s unwavering dedication to empowering local artists, nurturing talent, and amplifying the arts sector as a catalyst for national development. By supporting initiatives like Art in the Park, the bank is investing in a future where art inspires innovation, unites communities, and contributes to the country’s economic growth.

Tamanda Ng’ombe, Head of Marketing at Standard Bank Malawi, emphasized the bank’s vision for leveraging creativity to drive growth.

“Standard Bank Malawi is proud to champion initiatives like Art

in the Park, which are integral to driving Malawi’s cultural experience and fostering a vibrant creative economy. By empowering artists to share their voices and preserve our cultural heritage, we are

investing in a future where art inspires innovation and unites communities.”

Shakira Jussab-Elias, Head of Finance at WESM, expressed appreciation for the sponsorship and Standard Bank’s involvement in environmental conservation as part of their corporate social responsibility (CSR).

“The bank has played a vital role in creating a platform that enables us to raise funds for conservation efforts while empowering Malawian artists and showing our culture. The fact that Standard Bank acknowledges the potential of the artistic industry and the role that culture and the arts play in propelling Malawi’s development is incredibly encouraging.”