South African political activist Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has arrived in Malawi through Chileka International Airport ahead of a highly anticipated public lecture.

Ndlozi’s visit comes at the invitation of Malawi’s Trade and Industry Minister Vitumbiko Mumba, who has organised the event to be held in Zomba.

The public lecture, set for this evening, reflects the minister’s vision of engaging youth on issues of national importance beyond the confines of partisan politics.

Upon arrival at the airport, Ndlozi was warmly welcomed by Minister Mumba, symbolizing the mutual respect and ideological alignment between the two leaders.

The former member of South Africa’s Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party, Ndlozi is known for his vocal advocacy on issues of social justice, Pan-Africanism, and the empowerment of African youth.

Speaking shortly after his arrival, Ndlozi expressed enthusiasm about the opportunity to interact with young Malawians on what he described as a crucial conversation about the prioritisation of people’s welfare over political gain.

He emphasized that Africa’s future lies in the hands of the youth and that their awakening to the importance of putting people first could transform the continent’s political culture.

Minister Mumba, in explaining his decision to invite Ndlozi, said the South African activist was chosen because of the values they both share, particularly on matters relating to Pan-Africanism and youth mobilisation.

Mumba added that he believes in meaningful political engagement that elevates the voices and experiences of ordinary citizens, particularly the youth, rather than the preservation of power by political elites.

The lecture is titled “People over Politics”, a theme that resonates deeply with the current discourse on governance, accountability, and inclusive development in both Malawi and across Africa.

It is expected to draw a wide range of viewers and participants, as it will be broadcast live on Times platforms starting at 7:00 PM this evening.

The event is seen as an intellectual exchange and a rallying call for young people to actively participate in shaping national priorities with a people-centred approach.

Ndlozi’s presence in Malawi marks not just a speaking engagement, but also a moment of Pan-African solidarity, fostering cross-border dialogue on leadership, civic responsibility, and transformative change.

The collaboration between Ndlozi and Mumba may also inspire future partnerships aimed at uniting young African leaders around common goals of justice, equity, and development.

As anticipation builds for tonight’s lecture, many are hopeful that the message of _“People over Politics”_ will ignite a renewed commitment to citizen-focused governance and empower the next generation of African changemakers.