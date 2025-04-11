The National Registration Bureau (NRB) has issued a stern warning to members of the public regarding the unlawful possession and unauthorized use of official NRB-branded attire.

The bureau has expressed concern over the increasing trend of individuals using uniforms, clothing, reflector vests, fisher jackets, and other items bearing NRB branding without permission.

According to NRB Principal Secretary MAK Sambo, the unauthorized use of NRB-branded attire constitutes serious criminal offences, including impersonation of a public officer, fraud and deception, unlawful possession of government property, obstruction of government operations, and violation of national security laws.

The NRB has urged individuals in possession of such items without official authorization to immediately surrender them to the nearest NRB office or the police. Members of the public are also encouraged to report any suspicious possession of NRB attire and verify the authenticity of any individual claiming to be an NRB officer.

The bureau says it is committed to safeguarding the integrity of its operations and staff, and this move is aimed at protecting the public from potential scams and maintaining the trust and confidence in the NRB.

The NRB is urging the public to be vigilant and report any instances of unauthorized use of NRB-branded attire to the relevant authorities.