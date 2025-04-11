The recent passage of the Mental Health Bill has been met with excitement from the ANPPCAN Lifeline Malawi, which views it as a crucial step towards tackling the country’s mental health crisis.

According to Henderson Mhango, the ANPPCAN Lifeline Malawi’s Deputy Country Director, this milestone marks a significant step towards promoting mental health initiatives based on a human rights approach. He emphasized that the bill’s focus on decriminalizing suicide attempts is a crucial aspect of promoting mental health initiatives.

“The bill has incorporated all that we wanted to promote mental health initiatives based on the human rights approach, and one of the biggest components is the discrimination of suicide attempts laws, which were more punitive.”

He said the organization had conducted research, which showed that laws criminalizing attempted suicide were ineffective and punitive, rather than supportive. With 366 reported deaths in 2023, mostly among men, the need for swift action is pressing.

While celebrating the bill’s passage, Mhango acknowledged that more work is needed to raise awareness about mental health and create accessible services.

“Passing the bill is one step, but there is more to be done. We have to raise awareness so that people understand it and be able to access mental health services and information affordably,” he said.

The organization hopes that the President will sign the bill into law, addressing the current mental health crisis in the country.

Parliament has passed Bill No. 17 of 2025, Mental Health, which replaces the outdated Mental Treatment Act of 1948. The bill prioritizes the dignity and well-being of individuals with mental health conditions.

Key provisions include the rights of persons with mental health conditions, informed consent, safeguarding health and safety, custody and admission procedures, visiting committees, and administration of property.