The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) says it will, on Tuesday, 15th April 2025, conduct a voter transfer exercise targeting 19 voters who missed the initial phase due to missing names.

Andrew Mpesi, MEC Chief Elections Officer, stated, “This exercise aims to assist 19 registered voters whose transfer requests could not be processed during the voter transfer phase because their records were not part of the preliminary voters’ register.”

Mpesi said the Commission has since resolved to reopen strictly for this purpose, selected voter registration centres, where the affected individuals previously presented themselves.

MEC further says there will be no extension to the time provided, saying if the targeted voter(s) do not appear on the scheduled day at the designated centre, they will not be offered another opportunity.

The Commission has also emphasized that no new transfer requests will be entertained during this exercise, claiming it is for only those already identified and verified.

Meanwhile, the Commission has advised all political parties, aspiring independent candidates and civil society organisations to deploy their representatives who were previously assigned to these centres to monitor and observe the process respectively.