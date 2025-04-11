Minister of Gender, Community Development, and Social Welfare Jean Sendeza has reaffirmed the government’s unwavering dedication to empowering women and promoting gender equality across Malawi.

Sendeza made these remarks during a press briefing branded Boma Likutinji, held at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe.

She emphasized that significant strides have been made in fostering gender equality through several initiatives and policy reforms.

Among these, she cited the strengthening of frameworks like the National Plan of Action, a strategic document that has been instrumental in enhancing women’s participation in both economic and political spheres.

The minister pointed out that the political inclusion of women has notably improved, with more women now occupying decision-making roles within the public service and the political arena.

She noted that this growing representation is a sign of progress, but also a call to action for continued efforts in leveling the playing field.

In addition to political empowerment, Sendeza highlighted the importance of economic independence for women, which she described as a cornerstone of true gender equality.

She announced that the government has been rolling out the Women Economic Empowerment Programme, designed to provide targeted support for women entrepreneurs and small-scale business owners.

According to the minister, this initiative is aimed at dismantling financial barriers that have historically hindered women from accessing opportunities.

To complement this, Sendeza revealed that the government has also established the National Economic Empowerment Fund (NEEF), a financial institution that aims to increase women’s access to credit and business funding.

She underscored that these interventions are not mere rhetoric, but are backed by structured plans and tangible actions aimed at uplifting women from all walks of life.

By reinforcing access to finance and encouraging equal representation, the government hopes to build a society where every woman has the opportunity to thrive.

Sendeza concluded by calling on stakeholders, civil society, and the general public to join hands in supporting these gender equality efforts, emphasizing that sustainable development is only achievable when no one is left behind — especially women.